Japan voters to deliver verdict on PM Abe’s nearly five-year rule

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese voters deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s nearly five years in power in an election on Sunday that will determine if he has the clout to push ahead with his cherished goal of revising the post-war, pacifist constitution.
