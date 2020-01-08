Japan will keep deployment to Middle East to secure shipping lane: government

Japan will stay with plans to deploy its Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to ensure the safety of its ships, even amid heightened tensions after the United States’ killing of an Iranian military commander, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.
