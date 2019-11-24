Japanese Christians in Nagasaki tearful, excited to hear Pope speak

Japanese Christians lined up before dawn on Sunday to get seats at a Mass being said by Pope Francis in Nagasaki, where 27,000 people were killed instantly when the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Japan, effectively ending World War Two.
