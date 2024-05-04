The Japanese government has released a response to President Biden’s recent comments asserting that the island nation is “xenophobic” for not accepting more immigrants.

Biden told the audience at a Wednesday campaign fundraiser that the U.S. economy is dominant “because we welcome immigrants.”

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic,” the presiden

[Read Full story at source]