The Japanese government has released a response to President Biden’s recent comments asserting that the island nation is “xenophobic” for not accepting more immigrants.
Biden told the audience at a Wednesday campaign fundraiser that the U.S. economy is dominant “because we welcome immigrants.”
“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic,” the presiden
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Japanese government responds to Biden claim that Japan is ‘xenophobic’: ‘Unfortunate’ - May 4, 2024
- ‘Impact is severe’: Texas Republicans erupt over DHS migrant flight program as state becomes top destination - May 4, 2024
- Australian lawmakers send letter urging Biden to drop case against Julian Assange on World Press Freedom Day - May 4, 2024