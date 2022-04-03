Japanese-Inspired, Eco-Friendly, California Compound for Sale

Breaking News
Iconic West Wind Estate and Winery Seeks Buyer for US$18.5 Million

Video Tour of 333-345 Willow Road, Nicasio, California, Marin County, U.S.A. Listed by Stephanie Lamarre and B.G. Bates of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One of California’s most prized estates, known as the West Wind Estate, is currently for sale for the first time in its history – a Japanese-inspired, eco-friendly compound and winery, listed for US$18.5 million by Stephanie Lamarre and B.G. Bates of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. Set on a sundrenched, tree-dotted slope in exclusive and bucolic West Marin near sacred Black Mountain, the property consists of 13 hectares overlooking the azure waters of Nicasio Lake.

Exemplifying Japanese “Zen living,” the current owners enlisted renowned architect Len Brackett (who also designed Larry Ellison’s iconic Japanese teahouse in Atherton, among many other celebrated structures) to help them realize their vision to build beautiful homes that would blend into the land and last a lifetime. Each structure at West Wind Estate was built with sustainable, energy-efficient materials such as old-growth Port Orford cedar, copper roofs, cherry wood floors, and integral-color plaster. Nevada City-based East Wind Construction Company, along with highly select craftspersons from Japan, were chosen to execute the building and employ authentic Japanese joinery practices—not a nail used anywhere.

West Wind Estate includes: a 278-square meter main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths; a 204-square meter formal Japanese garden guest house; 223-square meter wine cave with 4-meter ceilings designed for hosting events; a .8-hectare vineyard of pinot noir and cabernet franc with 777 clone for coastal climate (1,800 vines); a 167-square meter Minka-style winery with radiant heating and custom lighting; mature olive and fruit tree orchards; and much more.

“The property is unlike any other and truly next level in scope,” say the listing agents Stephanie Lamarre and B.G. Bates of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, who specialize in high-end, exclusive Marin County properties. “To have a totally eco-friendly and private retreat of this magnitude and craftsmanship in this breathtaking setting is rare. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Lamarre. “It’s Zen realized.”

Other key features include a solar array, well and spring water, a 189,000-liter spring-fed pool, generators, electric car chargers, and private roads to create an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle—all just an hour’s drive from San Francisco.

To learn more about West Wind Estate, please visit westwindestate.com or contact Stephanie Lamarre and B.G. Bates at stephanie@stephanielamarre.com and bg@bgbates.com.

About Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty has over 465 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19ca3c40-170c-409b-bf3a-a99213d7bb48

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73dcc60a-fc8e-48f4-b9da-77b8b8167197

Contact:
Kevin Daniel Dwyer
mediainquiries@ggsir.com
415.380.4332

