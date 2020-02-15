Japanese man diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting Hawaii

Hawaii health authorities began a search on Friday for anyone who may have had close contact with a Japanese tourist who fell ill on the island of Oahu and tested positive for a new coronavirus soon after returning to his home country.
