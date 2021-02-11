Japanese Women’s Beauty Supplements In Demand Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new report by Verify Markets, the Japanese Women’s Beauty Supplements Market was valued at over $1.4 billion USD in 2020. The market is expected to witness a steady growth over the next seven years. Anti-aging supplements continued to show growth, driven by Japan’s ageing population who are seeking products to help them age beautifully.

Key drivers in the market include increasing female workforce participation, increasing awareness of health care and cosmetic science, and a renewed interest from foreign tourists. Growth in the market has been rising with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are increasingly focusing on newer product formats. Beauty is typically considered a recession-resilient category and, therefore, the market did not witness a disruption. “Even though the COVID-19 pandemic brought Japan to a halt in 2020, the pandemic had consumers focused on health and wellness, and they were increasingly looking for products related to self-care, immunity, natural remedies, supplements, and ingestible beauty,” notes Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets.

Retail sales was the most popular channel in 2020, however, e-commerce sales gained significant traction in 2020, making up more than 20.0 percent of sales by revenue. Products priced under $30.00 were extremely popular in 2020, generating more than 50.0 percent share by revenue.

Tablets were the most important form factor in 2020, followed by drinks and powders. Jellies are gaining traction as a popular form factor. Companies are increasingly expanding their product lines to include jellies since they are easy to chew.

Collagen is a major ingredient in beauty supplements. Efficacy, taste, and ease of use play a major part in customer satisfaction, driving research and innovation within the market. In addition, several companies are offering personalized beauty supplements and are touting it as the next step in the beauty and personal care industry.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall women’s beauty supplements market in Japan. The report also captures market information on market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, market revenues, forecasts, market trends, pricing trends, distribution trends, sales by form factors, revenue share by application, and competitive landscape. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecasts are until 2027. Some of the key companies in this market include Daigaku Honyaku Center (DHC Corporation), Pola Orbis Holding Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, FANCL Corporation, Asahi, Meiji, Suntory, Nizona, Nissin, and others. For purposes of this research, beauty supplements are defined as ingestible dietary supplements offering aesthetic beauty benefits through functional foods and beverages. For the scope of this study, the market has been segmented into skincare, hair care and combined care (which includes skin, hair, and nail care).

Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate information. For more information on this report and other research, including custom reports and consulting, contact [email protected], call +1 210.595.9687, or visit www.verifymarkets.com.

