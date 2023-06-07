Corvil Analytics provides real-time visibility and insights to proactively monitor and optimize the trading experience and assure infrastructure performance

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, has been selected by Japannext, the operator of Japan’s largest alternative equity trading venue, to provide its industry-leading performance monitoring and analytics solution, Corvil Analytics.

As Japan’s oldest Proprietary Trading Systems (PTS) venue, Japannext has consistently innovated in Japan’s capital markets by creating a state-of-the-art alternative trading platform. With 31 active members from local and global brokerages, Japannext PTS ranks as the largest PTS in Japan.

“Performance, reliability, and fairness are an absolute must for our market participants. The Corvil solution provides us with real-time data to monitor the performance of our infrastructure without impacting system performance. Corvil’s support for our trading protocols allows us to correlate data across participants, trading sessions, or market data feeds per our needs.” said Georgi Georgiev, CIO at Japannext. “The combination of network and business layer visibility allows us to understand the client experience and how our technology is working to support the business.”

Corvil Analytics is widely used by global financial markets to ensure the speed, transparency, and efficiency of their operations and offers unparalleled granularity, speed, and precision in monitoring and analyzing trading performance and order execution. It provides Japannext with real-time insights into business management and infrastructure performance, supporting client relations, network and application operations, and troubleshooting.

“We are delighted Japannext has chosen Corvil Analytics to help assure the performance and operation of its trading systems,” said Bo Zhou, Head of APAC at Pico. “Excellence in service assurance and performance management is intrinsic to thriving in today’s competitive landscape. The depth, quality, and immediacy of the intelligence Corvil Analytics provides enables exchanges to optimize their technology performance and client interactions, thereby achieving more efficient and effective operations.”

The Corvil Analytics solution for exchanges is used by the leading equities, options, derivatives, and commodities exchanges globally. It is the essential visibility and analytics platform for monitoring member execution experience, assuring infrastructure performance, and providing trusted data and forensics to demonstrate compliance in an increasingly regulated environment.

Contact us for more information about Pico’s performance monitoring and analytics solutions.

About Japannext

Japannext is the oldest and largest PTS in Japan with 31 active members (local and global brokerage houses) trading roughly 6-7% of the Japanese market share on its platform. It has been offering longer trading hours with the night-time session and competitive trading commission, not to mention decimal tick sizes and special order types ahead of the exchange, to the Japanese institutional and retail investors and endeavours to continue spearheading innovations in the Japanese capital market.

For more information, please visit https://www.japannext.co.jp

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net

Contact info:

Pico Press Office

pr@pico.net