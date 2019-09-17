Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the end of the month, as regional tensions rise in the Middle East after the weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities, public broadcaster NHK said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UAE official: Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation - September 17, 2019
- Japan’s Abe says he will meet Iran’s Rouhani this month in New York: NHK - September 17, 2019
- Israel’s Netanyahu fights for record fifth term in do-over election - September 17, 2019