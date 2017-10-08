Japan’s Koike says her party offers centrist choice to voters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Sunday her new party aims to offer voters a “middle of the fairway” choice, seeking to differentiate her group from ruling, conservative Liberal Democratic Party and smaller, left-leaning opposition parties.
