CINCINNATI, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is pleased to announce its inaugural scholarship program, offering a one-time award of $1,000 to a current undergraduate or graduate student in the United States who is dedicated to public service and making a positive impact in their community. This scholarship aims to support and empower the next generation of leaders who are committed to driving positive change.

The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service was established by Jared Kamrass, a Principal with Technicolor Political, a renowned full-service messaging and ad-making firm that advises Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes nationwide. Inspired by his passion for politics, which was ignited while watching the TV series “West Wing” with his family and witnessing Barack Obama’s electrifying 2004 DNC Convention Speech in Boston, Jared’s personal journey led him to focus on healthcare reform after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during college. This experience, coupled with his desire to address societal inequities, prompted Jared to dedicate his career to electing policymakers committed to creating positive change.

To be considered for the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, applicants must submit a creative essay of under 1000 words, responding to the following question:

“What inspired you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to use your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society at large?”

Applicants are encouraged to think critically and demonstrate their passion for public service and their vision for creating lasting change. The scholarship website, located at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/jared-kamrass-scholarship/, provides detailed information about the application process, eligibility criteria, and submission requirements.

“We believe in the power of education and public service to transform lives and communities,” said Jared Kamrass, the founder of the scholarship. “By supporting students who are passionate about public service, we hope to inspire and empower them to create meaningful change in their communities and society as a whole.”

The deadline to apply for the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is December 15, 2023. A dedicated selection committee will carefully review all applications, evaluating the creativity, thoughtfulness, and potential for impact demonstrated in the essays. The scholarship winner will be announced on January 15, 2024, and will receive a one-time award of $1,000 to support their educational pursuits and public service initiatives.

Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. Students from all backgrounds and identities are encouraged to apply. The scholarship seeks to empower individuals who are eager to contribute to the betterment of society through their public service endeavors.

For more information about the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, please visit the official website at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. Applicants can access the application form, find further details about the selection process, and learn more about Jared Kamrass and his commitment to public service.

We look forward to receiving applications from passionate and dedicated students across the United States and wish all applicants the best of luck in their academic and public service endeavors.

About Jared Kamrass:

Jared Kamrass is a Principal with Technicolor Political, a full-service messaging and ad-making firm advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes across the country. Based in Cincinnati, OH, Jared’s passion

Website: https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Jared Kamrass Organization: Jared Kamrass Scholarship Website: https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com Email: apply@jaredkamrassscholarship.com