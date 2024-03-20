Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law, said the Palestinian people’s lives could be greatly improved if they focused on building “valuable” infrastructure instead of terrorist tunnels.
Kushner made the statement in an interview with the Harvard Kennedy School published by the Middle East Initiative earlier this month. The interview focused on the future for Gaza and Palestinians after the end of Israel’s retaliatory war against Hamas
