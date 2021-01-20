Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jars Céramistes Presents a Fresh New Green Color for Spring: Vuelta Nori

Jars Céramistes Presents a Fresh New Green Color for Spring: Vuelta Nori

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Jars Céramistes debuts Vuelta Nori, an elegant new green. The Jars Vuelta collection uses a glazing technique of applying several overglazes in dilute form to create depth and complexity. Multiple layers of glaze in variegated shades pool at the bottom of each dish for a speckled effect.

Jars Céramistes debuts Vuelta Nori, an elegant new green. The Jars Vuelta collection uses a glazing technique of applying several overglazes in dilute form to create depth and complexity. Multiple layers of glaze in variegated shades pool at the bottom of each dish for a speckled effect.

Scandinavian in feel, the iridescent cool green and white pearl stream down the cylindrical sides of the dishes and form a rich pool of color in the center circle at the bottom of the dish. The exterior is an ivory matte glaze with a foot. Created for classic tables, Vuelta Nori is both a refined and contemporary collection featuring a crackled texture and glass-like glaze that is as durable as porcelain. The non-porous surface will not stain or scratch. All Jars collections are handcrafted in France.

Scandinavian in feel, the iridescent cool green and white pearl stream down the cylindrical sides of the dishes and form a rich pool of color in the center circle at the bottom of the dish. The exterior is an ivory matte glaze with a foot. Created for classic tables, Vuelta Nori is both a refined and contemporary collection featuring a crackled texture and glass-like glaze that is as durable as porcelain. The non-porous surface will not stain or scratch. All Jars collections are handcrafted in France.

New Castle, DE, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jars presents a sophisticated, fresh new color for Spring 2021: Vuelta Nori. Scandinavian in feel, the iridescent cool green and white pearl stream down the cylindrical sides of the dishes and form a rich pool of color in the center circle at the bottom of the dish.  The exterior is an ivory matte glaze with a foot. Created for classic tables, Vuelta Nori is both a refined and contemporary collection featuring a crackled  texture and glass-like glaze that is as durable as porcelain. The non-porous surface will not stain or scratch.  All Jars collections are handcrafted in France. The dinnerware graces the tables of Michelin Star restaurants around the world, yet it is meant to be used daily in the home. It was specifically designed to be dishwasher and microwave safe.

 

The new color is available in a dinner plate, dessert plate, soup plate, serving bowl and salad bowl. Prices range from $40 to $108 depending upon the shape. This handmade stoneware is fired at around 2340 F. At this firing temperature, stoneware gets its very unique properties giving it the name “noble ceramic”.

 

Jars’ history spans more than 150 years. Founded by Pierre Jars, the traditional crafts of potters’ skills and trade secrets were passed down throughout the generations. Jars’ success resonated in Paris when he was awarded the Grand Prize at the Exposition Universelle and again in 2010 when Jars Céramistes earned EPV status (Entreprise Francaise du Patrimoine Vivant), the French Companies Living Heritage award. Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two-and- three-star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service.

 

Purchase the new color at jarsusa.com, https://www.jarsusa.com/collections/vuelta-colors?color=Nori%20Green

Attachments

  • #964261 serving bowl VUELTA Nori
  • dinner plate VUELTA Nori 
CONTACT: Susan Jardina
Jars USA
917-825-0466
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.