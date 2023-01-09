Leader to Help Brokers Grow their Non-QM Business in Partnership with Deephaven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Non-QM lender Deephaven Mortgage has recruited Jason Dumke as Regional Vice President, Wholesale Sales East.

Based in Massachusetts, Mr. Dumke is responsible for helping mortgage brokers in the Eastern half of the U.S. grow their Non-QM/Non-Agency business in partnership with Deephaven. He comes to Deephaven with more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in the mortgage industry, most recently with PowerTPO and First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation®.

“Deephaven and our mortgage broker partners are fortunate to tap into Jason’s considerable Non-QM expertise,” said Tom Davis, Chief Sales Officer. “He’s not only a talented business development leader, he stays involved in loan manufacturing. This on-the-ground perspective is invaluable to our wholesale channel.”

“It is a pleasure to help lead Deephaven’s outstanding team of account executives,” said Mr. Dumke. “These colleagues are 100% committed to increasing mortgage brokers’ leadership in the Non-QM space.”

Mr. Dumke holds a B.B.A. in marketing from Bryant University. He can be contacted at jdumke@deephavenmortgage.com. Media can reach him through Dawn Ringel, Incenter Marketing, at dawn.ringel@incenterms.com.

About Deephaven

Deephaven is a full-service, multi-channel, long-term mortgage lender in the Non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved customers throughout the U.S. Deephaven was founded in 2012 and led the formation and development of the Non-QM mortgage market. Please visit deephavenmortgage.com for additional information.

