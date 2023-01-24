Jason Hutchison, Business Development Manager Associa

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Jason Hutchison, CMCA®, has joined the company as business development manager. In this role, he will work with business development staff and leadership to bring a broad range of value-added services to new and existing clients serviced by the company’s Associa Kramer-Triad and LandArc Management branches.

Hutchison is a Certified Community Association Manager with more than eight years’ experience in all stages of project management from inception through completion. His expertise lies in the areas of budget development, resource management, and customer satisfaction. Hutchison previously worked as a community association manager with multiple companies where he coordinated all facets of day-to-day operations, budgeting, and staff development, and acted as a liaison between community boards and homeowners. He is also a licensed realtor in the state of Michigan.

“Jason is an experienced real estate and community management professional with demonstrated expertise in operations and business development,” said Associa Regional Sales Director Alexandra Turner, LCAM. “This will help him fully understand and effectively meet the individual lifestyle needs and desires of the community partners we serve.”

