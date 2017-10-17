Jason Industries Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date and Teleconference Details

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) (NASDAQ:JASNW) (the “Company” or “Jason Industries”) today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2017 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Jason Industries will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The participant passcode for the live call and the replay is 13642137. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 9, 2017.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.jasoninc.com. The online replay will be available on the website immediately following the call.

About Jason Industries, Inc.

The Company is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the finishing, components, seating and automotive acoustics markets, including Osborn (Richmond, Ind. and Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,300 people in 13 countries. To learn more, please visit www.jasoninc.com.

