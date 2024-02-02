EVERETT, Wash., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank, announced that Jason Wingo has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Head of Bank Security Act (BSA) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Strategy and Solution Management. He reports to Brian Ferrell, EVP, Head of Financial Crimes.

Mr Wingo is a seasoned IT leader with more than 20 years of experience in multiple platforms, including web-based, client-server, and mainframe. He has extensive experience in requirement gathering, data analysis, development, testing, implementation, and deep expertise in AML, trading compliance, and project management.

Most recently, Mr. Wingo was SVP of Financial Crimes Technology at Truist Financial. Before that, he was Executive Director at Ernst and Young LLP and held leadership roles at Matrix-IFS, Century Link, and AG Edwards.

Wingo received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri and Master of Business Administration from Webster University. He is a certified anti-money laundering specialist and CAMS certified.

“With a proven track record in navigating regulatory complexities and implementing innovative solutions, Jason brings invaluable expertise that strengthens and demonstrates our commitment to compliance, ensuring Coastal’s continued success and growth,” said Eric Sprink, CEO. “He will complement a great existing team.”

About Coastal Financial Corporation

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), is an Everett, Washington-based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”) a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. The Bank, through its CCBX segment, provides banking as a service (“BaaS”) that allows our broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. As of January 30, 2024, we had total assets of $3.75 billion, total gross loans of $3.03 billion, total deposits of $3.36 billion, and total shareholders’ equity of $295.0 million. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com. Member FDIC.

