REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) in mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding voting common stock that will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Jasper’s voting common stock will commence trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Thursday, January 4, 2024.