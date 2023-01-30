REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (“Jasper”), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel antibody therapies targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes, announced today that it will host an investor conference call and webcast to provide a corporate update on Tuesday, January 31 from 8:30 am – 9:30 am Eastern Time.

The conference call will be hosted by the Jasper management team and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international) or by clicking on this link and requesting a return call. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Jasper website at www.jaspertherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD), Fanconi anemia (FA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in over 130 dosed subjects and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, FA, and SCD. In addition, briquilimab is being advanced as a transformational non-genotoxic conditioning agent for gene therapy.

Contacts:

John Mullaly (investors)

LifeSci Advisors

617-429-3548

jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Jeet Mahal (investors)

Jasper Therapeutics

650-549-1403

jmahal@jaspertherapeutics.com

Lauren Barbiero (media)

Real Chemistry

646-564-2156

lbarbiero@realchemistry.com