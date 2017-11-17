Jays AB changes name to Jays Group AB (334/17)

As from November 20, 2017, Jays AB will be listed under its new company name Jays Group AB.
|New company name:
|Jays Group AB
|Unchanged short name:
|JAYS
|Unchanged ISIN code
|SE0003204908
|Unchanged order book ID:
|75344
