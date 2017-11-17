Jays AB changes name to Jays Group AB (334/17)

As from November 20, 2017, Jays AB will be listed under its new company name Jays Group AB.

New company name: Jays Group AB Unchanged short name: JAYS Unchanged ISIN code SE0003204908 Unchanged order book ID: 75344

