Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / JBS USA and Pilgrim’s to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine for 8,500 Essential Team Members in Multiple Locations

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine for 8,500 Essential Team Members in Multiple Locations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JBS USA and Pilgrim’s today announced that approximately 8,500 team members in eight states will have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week. The companies have been working closely with state officials, local health departments and union partners to encourage vaccination of the essential workforce producing food for our country as quickly as possible.

This week, team members in Beardstown, Ill.; Booneville, Miss.; Cactus, Texas; Grand Island, Neb.; Greeley, Colo.; Hyrum, Utah; Lufkin, Texas; Marshalltown, Iowa; and Moorefield, W.V., will receive vaccines in partnership with local officials in each area. The quantity and process vary from location to location. Some locations will execute large scale vaccination clinics on site, like in Greeley, Colo., and others will be providing a set number of vaccinations for JBS team members each day at the local health department, like in Grand Island, Neb., for example. Nearly 700 team members in Beardstown will be receiving their second dose.

“We have been focused on doing everything we can to prioritize our essential workforce in state vaccination plans across the country,” said Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer, JBS USA. “Our role is to be flexible in helping our team members and local officials in the communities where we operate. Whether that includes shutting down a facility to execute a mass vaccination or providing paid time off, incentives and facilitating transportation for our workforce to get where they need to go to get their vaccine, we’re committed to ensuring they have every opportunity possible to be vaccinated.”

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s assist with vaccination efforts by leveraging company occupational health staff, coordinating logistics, and partnering with third-party health organizations to ensure medical professionals, nurses and resources are available to effectively administer vaccinations.

In January, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced a $100 incentive for all team members who choose to be vaccinated, designed to help encourage maximum voluntary participation among the workforce. The companies have also been promoting internal education campaigns to emphasize the safety, efficacy and importance of receiving the vaccine. This video is an example of that campaign that features team members being vaccinated.

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s will maintain regular communication with state and local health departments and healthcare providers to coordinate the most effective means of vaccine delivery at each plant location, and to offer assistance in local vaccination efforts. 

About JBS USA
JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in more than 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. For more information, please visit www.jbssa.com.

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 58,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
[email protected]  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.