JONESTOWN, Pa., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,307,000 or $0.54 per share for the first quarter of 2024 versus $1,525,000 or $0.63 per share in the prior year. President Troy A. Peters stated: “This year strongly resembles the latter half of the last one. We have improved our liquidity position and have been able to manage our margin well. Although, I would label the operating environment as a challenging one for the industry, JBT is fortunate to have the business model, experience, and dedicate talent to navigate it and prepare for the next growth cycle.”

