JCDecaux and América Móvil complete the creation of their joint venture in Mexico

Paris, 4 October 2017 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) (BMV: AMX / NYSE: AMX), the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in Latin America, have announced today the completion of the creation of their joint venture for their outdoor advertising activities in Mexico. The new entity will ultimately be 60% controlled by JCDecaux and 40% by AMX.

This partnership will strengthen JCDecaux and América Móvil’s footprint in Mexico’s biggest cities and round out their product portfolio while aspiring to become major innovators in the country’s outdoor advertising and media sector.

The Group will now operate over 15,700 advertising panels across Mexico with a wide range of street furniture in complementary formats, including bus shelters, CIPs (city information panels), traditional and digital billboards, buses, bridges and shopping malls.

Key figures for JCDecaux

– 2016 revenue: €3,393m, H1 2017 revenue: €1,641m

– JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

– JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes

– N°1 worldwide in street furniture (559,070 advertising panels)

– N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 220 airports and 260 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (354,680 advertising panels)

– N°1 in Europe for billboards (169,860 advertising panels)

– N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (721,130 advertising panels)

– N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (219,310 advertising panels)

– N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (70,680 advertising panels)

– N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (29,820 advertising panels)

– N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (16,230 advertising panels)

– Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

– 1,117,890 advertising panels in more than 75 countries

– Present in 4,280 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

– Daily audience: more than 410 million people

– 13,030 employees

