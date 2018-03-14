JCDecaux North America is certified a “Great Place to Work®”

Breaking News
Paris, March 14, 2018 – JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux North America, has been certified as a “Great Place to Work®” by the eponymous independent accreditation body.

This certification is based on an anonymous survey of employees. A detailed questionnaire interrogates their views on 5 key points: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and companionship. The results of the survey make up 2/3 of the final score. The final third then depends on a review of management practice in the company.

Our study shows that 79% of JCDecaux North America employees say it’s good to work in the company,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP Great Place to Work Certification and List Production.
JCDecaux North America scored especially highly on the following:
     –        84% of employees like the challenges they face day-to-day
     –        92% mentioned the quality of the atmosphere in the office
     –        96% said they were proud to work for JCDecaux North America
     –        91% liked the quality of management.
For a full rundown of results go to: http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/jcdecaux-north-america-inc

JCDecaux North America is committed to promoting fairness among all its employees and applicants. The mix of cultures, languages and all forms of diversity are a real advantage for the firm. JCDecaux North America strives to create an inclusive corporate culture, where each employee feels recognised and valued for the qualities that make them unique.

The success of JCDecaux North America is closely linked to its ability to attract staff and inspire loyalty, by promoting career development, instilling passion and involving employees in the ongoing growth of the business. In a culture that thrives on results, love of a challenge and the ability to seize opportunities, JCDecaux North America’s employees go out every day to make the difference.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted and proud to win Great Place to Work® certification. This recognises many years of commitment by JCDecaux North America’s management and teams to achieve the best standards of management, quality of working life, career development, diversity and fairness at work. To be recognised now as one of the top-performing companies in the US will help us attract yet more talent, which is good for them and good for the company. “

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2017 revenue: €3,472m
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (543,050 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 215 airports and 250 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (356,320 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (141,630 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (672,220 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,290 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (77,190 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (26,770 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (18,650 advertising panels)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1,074,113 advertising panels in more than 75 countries
  • Present in 4,033 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 13,040 employees

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – [email protected]

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – [email protected]

Attachment:

