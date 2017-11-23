JCDecaux renews long-term partnership with Telstra

to reinvent the payphone in Australia

Paris, 23 November 2017 – JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that its Australian company, JCDecaux Australia has renewed, following a competitive tender, its partnership outdoor advertising agreement with Telstra which is the telecom market leader in Australia, for 15 years.

This new contract includes 1,800 payphones in the 5 capital cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth) covering 64% of the Australian population and 77% of advertising spend.

JCDecaux will install 1,800 new payphones with digital advertising screens over the next 2 years, representing the first major payphone redesign refresh since 1987. These state-of-the art payphones will provide not just phone call facilities and Telstra Air Wi-Fi network access, but also real-time public transport information, community polling opportunities, photo booths, mobile phone charging ports, interactive digital art, multilingual and disability services and more.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said today in Sydney: “This new long-term contract with Telstra will see JCDecaux Australia install the largest national digital OOH offering in Australia with more than 1,800 digital payphone kiosks in the 5 capital cities. As part of our DNA to creating smart cities around the world, JCDecaux will design the payphone of the future to provide state-of-the art community services. This digital rollout combined with the recent announcement in Melbourne will pave the way for JCDecaux to organically more than double the size of its Australian operations and gain market share in Australia where OOH is only 5% of advertising spend and still fragmented.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2016 revenue: €3,393m, H1 2017 revenue: €1,641m

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (559,070 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 220 airports and 260 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (354,680 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (169,860 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (721,130 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (219,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (70,680 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (29,820 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (16,230 advertising panels)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1,117,890 advertising panels in more than 75 countries

Present in 4,280 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

Daily audience: more than 410 million people

13,030 employees

