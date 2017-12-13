JCDecaux will design, build and operate Mexico City’s advertising bus-shelters for the Metrobus Line 7

Paris, 13 December 2017 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its Mexican subsidiary, JCDecaux Out Of Home Mexico, S.A. de C.V., a joint venture with América Móvil, has been selected for the design, installation, management, maintenance and advertising operation of the 125 bus shelters Line 7 of Metrobús, the Bus Rapid Transit system in Mexico City.

JCDecaux has devised and developed modular street furniture that can be adapted to the 125 stations that are currently being installed over the two stretches of the line, from “Indios Verdes” until Santa Fe, passing through the famous Paseo de la Reforma.

With 100,000 passengers per day, Metrobús Line 7 will help ease traffic in the city centre and reduce travel times by up to 35%, thanks to a large number of interchanges with other Metrobús lines and the metro system.

The new stations have been designed by Lance Wyman, the famous designer who created the 1968 Olympic Games logo and the city’s metro map, and whose ground-breaking pictograms were the forerunners of modern graphic trends around Mexico.

Tasteful, innovative and respectful of the urban heritage of the Paseo de la Reforma, the capital city’s historic avenue was inspired by the wider European boulevards and home to many major Mexican companies and institutions. It hosts the 125 street furniture which have been designed to shelter passengers and provide them with useful services and information, such as bus arrival times and street maps for pedestrians. The bus shelters also have USB ports, as well as – a first in Latin America – state-of-the-art LCD interactive information screens.

It was important for the design to reflect Mexico City’s urban environment: the vertical structures, advertising hoardings and benches contain references to the letters M and X from Lance Wyman’s metro map, and intuitive signage uses his famous icons.

In line with JCDecaux’s business model, the bus shelters are financed by 2m² fixed, scrolling and digital billboards, comprising a 897 premium commercial panels offer on one of Mexico’s most prestigious avenues, where a digital network unique to Latin America enables advertisers and their brands to reach the most sought-after audience in the country. These new ad spaces complement the 10 000 panels of street furniture already marketed by JCDecaux in 15 Mexican cities, 17 shopping centres and 3 300 large format advertising operated by the Group under the Vendor brand all over Mexico.

Guillermo Calderón, Chief Executive of Metrobús, said: “For the Paseo de la Reforma, a historic avenue that is as emblematic to Mexico City as the Champs-Elysées to Paris, Oxford Street to London or Fifth Avenue to New York, we are delighted to partner with JCDecaux, which has come up with an innovative, rigorous and personalised approach to the design of the bus shelters for Metrobús Line 7 and with Lance Wyman, who is making another major contribution to Mexico’s design history. We offer local residents and visitors modern, attractive bus shelters respectful of Mexico’s urban heritage and environment, while providing a top quality service to passengers.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very proud to have been chosen to develop, alongside Lance Wyman, Line 7 of the Metrobús in Mexico City, the political, economic and cultural centre of the Latin America’s 2nd biggest economy. As the number one outdoor advertising company in Latin America and worldwide, we provide Metrobús with the expertise and know-how of our teams, with the aim of improving the passenger experience, while offering our advertisers the capital’s best locations on the Paseo de la Reforma. JCDecaux has shown, once again, that it can meet the needs of the world’s major capital cities and support them in transforming their urban areas into more intelligent and sustainable spaces, while also making them more attractive.”

