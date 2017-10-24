JCDecaux wins 9 year advertising concession

for the El Dorado International Airport of Bogota in Colombia

Paris, 24 October 2017 – JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that it has won a nine year advertising contract for the El Dorado International Airport of Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

From 2018, JCDecaux will display a digital network and manage the advertising spaces of El Dorado airport’s domestic and international terminals, as well as outside access roads.

Located strategically for both passengers arriving and departing, these structures will enable JCDecaux to provide premium comprehensive advertising offer that is attractive, innovative and predominantly digital, enabling El Dorado airport to reach the highest international standards and to achieve its commercial objectives.

El Dorado International Airport was recognized “Best Airport in South America” in the Skytrax 2017 rankings and is the third largest airport in Latin America behind Mexico and São Paulo with 31 million passengers in 2016.

With a presence in over 220 airports, of which 10 are among the top 15 worldwide, JCDecaux reaches almost one passenger out of three for worldwide air traffic, which grew by 4.5% in 2016. This new contract will enable the Group to add a sixth airport from among the Top 10 Latin American airports to its portfolio, after winning, in less than three years, advertising concessions for the international airports of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia (Brazil), Panama and Lima (Peru).

Present in Colombia since the acquisition of an 85% stake in Eumex in 2013 and a Joint Venture with Caracol Television since 2015, JCDecaux, which is present in eight Colombian towns, has consolidated its presence in the sixth largest market in Latin America with its first national contract in the transport sector.

Álvaro González, Director of OPAIN S.A., concession holder for the El Dorado International Airport of Bogota, said: “We are delighted to count on the experience of a strategic partner, globally recognised for its commitment and its excellent airport advertising management: innovative, modern and qualitative. JCDecaux will be a major ally as we pursue our aims of meeting our operational and commercial objectives and maintaining our leading position among the most modern and efficient airports in Latin America.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive of JCDecaux, said: “We are proud to have won the advertising concession for the El Dorado International Airport of Bogota. By adding this sixth airport to its regional portfolio, JCDecaux has strengthened its presence in Colombia and Latin America. We are delighted to be able to provide OPAIN S.A. with the expertise, operational excellence and sales strength of JCDecaux in order to offer aesthetic, innovative and premium advertising solutions that will benefit passengers as much as the advertisers and their brands. By winning this contract, JCDecaux has once again shown its ability to join forces with the most ambitious airports, seize opportunities for organic growth while consolidating the outdoor advertising sector in Latin America.”

