JCPenney Challenges Holiday Shoppers to Get More For Less

Stores Open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday Shopping

JCPenney Beckons Bargain Hunters with Coupon Giveaways up to $500 off and Amazing Deals on TV’s, Toys, Smart Home Tech, Beauty, Diamonds, Smart Watches, Boots and More

PLANO, Texas – (Nov. 6, 2017) – This season, JCPenney is inviting shoppers to take “The JCPenney Holiday Challenge” and get everything on their list for less than they think. Through its engaging marketing campaign, JCPenney will showcase its assortment of unique, must-have gifts at amazing prices, such as 55″ and 65″ high definition televisions from Samsung and LG, Playstation 4 consoles, Google Home devices, Samsung SmartThings products and toys from LEGO®, Star Wars(TM), Barbie®, Melissa & Doug® and more, inspiring shoppers to rediscover JCPenney as the ultimate holiday shopping destination.

“We are stepping up our game when it comes to showcasing the breadth of newness, excitement and value within our gift assortment this year, proving that if shoppers go to JCPenney looking for a special gift, they will come out finding so much more,” said Marci Grebstein, chief marketing officer for JCPenney. “By leveraging this key shopping period, we are looking to surprise holiday shoppers with the level of relevant merchandise available at JCPenney, updating their perception of our brand this season and beyond.”

The Ultimate Savings Challenge: The Annual JCPenney Black Friday Sale

JCPenney will open its doors at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for its annual Black Friday sale. For customers who wish to get a head start on their holiday shopping, Black Friday sale prices will be available at jcpenney.com four days earlier, beginning Sunday, Nov. 19. For shoppers who cannot wait for the Company’s Black Friday sale, JCPenney will host a “Black Friday Prices Now” sale from Nov. 16-18, offering Black Friday prices on select items within pajamas, towels, cookware, jewelry and accessories.

When stores open on Thanksgiving Day, early shoppers will be greeted with an envelope containing a coupon worth $10 off $10, $100 off $100 or $500 off $500 or more purchase, while supplies last. Coupons are valid for use in stores only starting on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will continue to remain open for the Company’s Black Friday sale until Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. This year’s Black Friday deals include exciting offers such as:

$2.99 Home Expressions® 100 percent cotton towel

$4.99 JoJo Siwa hairbows

$5 pajama pants for the family

$8.99 Disney® Collection medium plush toy

$9 Women’s St. John’s Bay® cable sweater with matching $5 St. John’s Bark dog sweater

$12.99-$22.99 Liz Claiborne® charging accessories

$14.99 wet brush and mini flat iron set

$15 and under beauty product deals from Sephora inside JCPenney

$19.99 women’s boots

$19.99 cooks(TM) 2.5 L. convection air fryer

$20 1/10 CT. T.W. diamond studs or pendant in sterling silver

$20 Xersion puffer jacket for him and her

$23.09-$39.99 girls’ collectibles Num Noms and Hatchimals

$29.99 Skyrider Falcon 2 Pro drone with camera

$29.99 kids’ 4D augmented reality and virtual reality kits

$39.99 iLive voice activated concierge wireless speaker with Amazon Alexa

$39.99 5-pc Protocol® Garrison luggage set

$49.99 iTouch smart watch

$59.99 Keurig® K55 brewer (after $20 mail in rebate)

$79.99 Google Home smart speaker and home assistant

$149.99 Samsung SmartThings home monitoring kit

$199.99 Playstation4 1TB console

$499.99 Samsung 55″ class ultra HD 4K smart TV 54.6″ diagonal screen

$995 Samsung 26 cu. ft. 3-door French-door refrigerator

Following the retailer’s Black Friday sale, the savings continue with the JCPenney Cyber Monday sale from Nov. 25-29, offering over 100,000 deals – twice as many compared to last year – in stores and online at jcpenney.com with free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Store customers on Saturday, Nov. 25 will also be treated to a $10 off $10 or more coupon giveaway while supplies last.

Wow! That’s JCPenney?

Throughout the season, holiday shoppers will discover a surprising selection of gifts at JCPenney this year, from the latest trends in fashion, jewelry, accessories and home décor, including the retailer’s limited-edition exclusive capsule collection, Tracee Ellis Ross for JCPenney, to the hottest products in beauty from Sephora inside JCPenney. Along with its Disney Collection inside JCPenney shop, JCPenney has also added 40 percent more toys and games in store, as well as new electronic categories such as televisions, home audio systems and the season’s coolest tech gadgets along with a selection of smart watches from top brands such as Samsung, LG and Garmin®. In addition to the retailer’s compelling private brands, shoppers can also expect to find leading national brands from Nike® and adidas® to Levi’s®, Kitchenaid® and more.

It’s On!: The JCPenney Holiday Challenge

The Company kicked off its holiday marketing campaign today with the first of five television commercials featuring real holiday shoppers, asking how much they spent last year on holiday gifts, and then inviting them to beat that number with the “JCPenney Holiday Challenge.” Cameras follow along as each person shops, capturing their reactions as they discover the retailer’s inspiring and affordable selection of gifts. The retailer will also air versions of the “JCPenney Holiday Challenge” in Spanish catering to the Hispanic market.

JCPenney will invite customers to share their savings using the #JCPchallenge hashtag and snapping a photo of their shopping haul or the bottom of their JCPenney receipt to show how much they saved. The campaign will be further supported by digital, direct mail and email components, and prints ads in top fashion magazines will highlight the Tracee Ellis Ross for JCPenney collection. Additionally, a dedicated TV spot promoting the Company’s Black Friday sale will air during the NFL’s annual Thanksgiving Day football games – one of the most highly watched events on television.

JCPenney will continue its philanthropic tradition by teaming up with its signature charity partner, the YMCA, to provide giving sprees to underserved families. This year, families affected by the recent hurricanes will receive brand new home appliances, courtesy of LG, Samsung and GE, along with a $5,000 JCPenney shopping spree.

Adding to the spirit of giving, JCPenney will host a holiday relief station backstage at the Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017 to pack boxes of relief supplies, benefiting Y kids in Puerto Rico. The boxes will include water, batteries, flashlights, backpacks, kids’ pajamas, socks and underwear, along with comfort items such as teddy bears and activity pads. JCPenney is the exclusive retail sponsor of the Nickelodeon HALO Awards premiering Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.



To download this release or related images and video b-roll footage of JCPenney stores and Black Friday merchandise, please visit:

http://jcpnewsroom.com/newsreleases/2017/1106_challenge_holiday_shoppers_to_get_more_for_less.html

JCPenney Media Relations

972-431-3400 or [email protected]

Follow @jcpnews on Twitter for the latest announcements and Company information.

About JCPenney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home furnishings retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 875 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to connect with shoppers how, when and where they prefer to shop. At every customer touchpoint, she will get her Penney’s worth of a broad assortment of products from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Powering this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of over 100,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company’s three strategic priorities of strengthening private brands, becoming a world-class omnichannel retailer and increasing revenue per customer. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###