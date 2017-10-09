JD.com Launches Luxury e-Commerce Platform “Toplife”

New platform gives brands a luxury-only direct channel to Chinese consumers

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JD.com, (NASDAQ:JD), China’s largest retailer, today announced the launch of Toplife, a new, exclusive full-price online shopping platform that gives high-end global brands a comprehensive way to reach affluent Chinese customers directly through flagship stores that they can customize.

The launch of Toplife recognizes that many high-end brands and consumers prefer a dedicated, independent sales platform for luxury goods, to ensure a premium, differentiated experience consistent with a luxury brand’s own offline stores. The platform allows brands to sell directly to consumers through an end-to-end luxury e-commerce ecosystem that seamlessly incorporates online stores, premium customer service and delivery, marketing and branding expertise, and specialized warehousing and inventory. Brands will be able to control every aspect of their flagship store’s appearance, while leveraging a wide range of customer service resources from JD.com.

Toplife will feature a wide range of luxury and high-end stores from category-leading global brands covering fashion, jewelry, watches, health and beauty, home furnishings, cosmetics, and electronics. Brands will get value-added services from JD, including premium 24-hour a day customer support and fulfillment, and precision brand-building and marketing resources. Marquee brands that have already joined Toplife include La Perla, Emporio Armani, Rimowa (LVMH), B&O Play and Trussardi. Additional brands will be available in the coming weeks, some of which will launch their first ever online stores in China.

“Our deep understanding of high-end consumers has enabled us to launch a luxury e-commerce ecosystem that provides a truly premium shopping experience, and helps partners tell their brand story to local consumers,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com. “Working with Toplife, luxury brands worldwide are now able to directly provide customers throughout China with a true luxury shopping experience previously only associated with high-end offline stores. Toplife aims to mirror the offline luxury shopping experience in a premium e-commerce experience.”

Located in JD’s advanced “Asia No. 1” fulfillment center, the Toplife facilities feature world-class warehouse technologies such as dust-free sealed spaces, strict temperature and humidity controls, robotics, and advanced security systems to ensure consumers receive their products in perfect condition.

As part of the overall luxury shopping experience, Toplife provides rapid and secure product delivery through JD’s leading self-operated nationwide logistics network. Many Toplife customers will also enjoy JD Luxury Express, the white-glove delivery service that is currently available in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu.

Toplife also offers unrivaled customer support, including a new team of in-house fashion consultants specially trained to advise customers of luxury products on their purchases.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is both the largest e-commerce company in China and the country’s largest retailer by revenue. The company strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. Through its user-friendly website, native mobile apps, and WeChat and Mobile QQ entry points, JD offers consumers a superior shopping experience. The company has the largest fulfillment infrastructure of any e-commerce company in China. As of June 30, 2017, JD.com operated 7 fulfillment centers and 335 warehouses covering 2,691 counties and districts across China, staffed by its own employees. JD.com is a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

Contacts:

Media

Josh Gartner

+86 (10) 8911-6155 (China)

+1 (718) 928-4345 (US)

[email protected]