JD.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 2, 2018

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), China’s largest retailer, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Friday, March 2, 2018, before the market opens.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:30 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2018, (8:30 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 2, 2018) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US: +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong： +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601 China： 400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121 International： +65-6713-5090 Passcode: 9579915

A telephone replay will be available from 10:30 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2018 through 07:59 am, Eastern Time on March 10, 2018. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697 International： +61-2-8199-0299 Passcode: 9579915

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is both the largest e-commerce company in China, and the largest Chinese retailer, by revenue. The company strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. Through its user-friendly website, native mobile apps, and WeChat and Mobile QQ entry points, JD offers consumers a superior shopping experience. The company has the largest fulfillment infrastructure of any e-commerce company in China. As of September 30, 2017, JD.com operated 7 fulfillment centers and 405 warehouses covering 2,830 counties and districts across China, staffed by its own employees. JD.com is a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jd.com.



