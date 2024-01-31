Former U.S. Senator Jean Carnahan died on Tuesday at the age of 90, her family announced.
In a statement on Tuesday, Carnahan’s family said that she “passed peacefully after a long and rich life.”
“She was a fearless trailblazer,” the statement read. “She was brilliant, creative, compassionate and dedicated to her family and her fellow Missourians.”
Carnahan’s cause of death is unknown, but her family disclosed that she pass
