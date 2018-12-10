Jean-françois Perras Acquires Shares of MPV Exploration Inc.

Breaking News
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jean-François Perras (the “Acquiror”), Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MPV Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation”), announces that he has directly acquired a total of 115,000 common shares of the Corporation in the secondary market. Specifically, the Acquiror acquired in the secondary market on December 7, 2018 115,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.065 per common share (the “Transaction”).

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror held, directly or indirectly, (i) 828,170 common shares of the Corporation, representing 6.84% of the issued and outstanding common shares, (ii) share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 316,670 common shares of the Corporation and (iii) options (the “Options”) entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 450,000 common shares of the Corporation. Assuming the exercise of all Warrants and Options held by the Acquiror, prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror would have owned 1,594,840 common shares, representing, on a partially-diluted basis, 12.39% of the Corporation’s common shares that would have then been issued and outstanding.

Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror together holds, directly or indirectly, (i) 943,170 common shares of the Corporation, representing 7.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares, (ii) Warrants entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 316,670 common shares of the Corporation and (iii) Options entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 450,000 common shares of the Corporation.  Assuming the exercise of all Warrants and Options held by the Acquiror, following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror would own 1,709,840 common shares, on a partially-diluted basis, representing 13.28% of the Corporation’s common shares that would then be issued and outstanding.

The Acquiror acquired the shares described in this press release for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise, and he reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Corporation and other relevant factors.

The common shares described in this press release were directly acquired by Jean-François Perras.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the Transaction described above will be available on SEDAR under the Corporation’s profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

For more information, contact:

Jean-François Perras
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel.: 514-667-7171 

