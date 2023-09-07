NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VidMob, the leading creative effectiveness platform, today announced that several industry titans have joined VidMob. Starting immediately, Jean Phillipe (JP) Maheu and Gerry D’Angel o will join as strategic advisors.

Maheu, former VP Global Client Solutions at Twitter and CEO at Bluefin Labs and Publicis Modem, will be interim CRO, leading VidMob’s continued shift to software-enabled creative effectiveness, and a strategic advisor to VidMob’s CEO and Board.

“Brands are always looking to increase the return on their marketing investments. Creative effectiveness offers huge potential to deliver higher ROI. I am very impressed by VidMob’s data-driven Creative Intelligence platform. I’m thrilled to work with the team to bring this solution to more brands,” said JP Maheu, interim CRO at VidMob.

D’Angelo will advise the company on product and go-to-market strategies for their enterprise business, with a focus on transformative creative effectiveness solutions for global brands and their agency partners. D’Angelo recently retired from Procter & Gamble where he was Vice President of Global Media, and previous to that held leadership roles at Mondelez International and Samsung Electronics.

“Data and technology is a proven driver of growth for the world’s largest brands, and their agency partners, and creative effectiveness represents the next, most potent s-curve for growth. I’m excited to work with the VidMob team as they build out their enterprise offering to meet the increasing demand for creative effectiveness solutions,” said Gerry D’Angelo, Strategic Advisor to VidMob.

Maheu and D’Angelo join VidMob at a pivotal time in digital advertising as more advertisers are incorporating data and analytics into their creative strategy and process. Research from Kantar and WARC shows that creative and effective ads generate four times as much profit as other ads. VidMob is perfectly positioned to capture this value for advertisers as the leading provider of creative effectiveness software and solutions.

“VidMob is incredibly fortunate to be able to leverage JP and Gerry’s experience. Their combined success and vision will accelerate our progress to meet rising marketer demand. They understand the potential of creative effectiveness to transform advertising and will guide our growth,” said CEO and Co-Founder Alex Collmer.

About VidMob

VidMob is the leading creative effectiveness platform, trusted by the biggest global brands to drive ROI through AI-driven creative data. With unmatched AI & ML technology and the most connections to the world’s leading digital channels like Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snap, Pinterest, Hulu & Reddit, VidMob delivers powerful creative insights that result in meaningful business impact. Clients can effectively measure creative quality, and learn their brand’s best practices in an end-to-end platform to get the most out of every media dollar they invest. VidMob is a mission-driven organization, donating over 1% annually to fund pro bono creative projects for nonprofits. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com.

