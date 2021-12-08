Jean-Pierre Brulard Joins Webscale’s Board of Directors

Breaking News
VMware’s Executive VP for Worldwide Sales brings three decades of corporate leadership experience in the cloud segment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webscale, the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, announced today that Jean-Pierre Brulard, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, VMware has been appointed to its Board of Directors to guide the company through the next phase of its growth. Brulard brings over three decades of experience in corporate sales leadership and cloud/SaaS technologies, as well as a track record of leading cross-cultural teams in some of the world’s biggest technology companies.

Brulard has been with VMware for more than twelve years, and is credited with the company’s phenomenal growth into the Europe, Middle East and African (EMEA) region. During his tenure, Brulard has transformed VMware’s go-to-market from channel-only to a multi-solution and enterprise-centric model, substantially growing the emerging markets business across the region.

In 2020, Brulard was promoted to head VMware’s global sales organization with responsibility for the company’s go-to-market organization, including sales, field operations, and an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Prior to that, he spent seven years at business intelligence software company, Business Objects SA, rising from General Manager France to Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA. He was a member of the Business Objects worldwide executive committee and left after successfully overseeing their $6.78 billion acquisition by SAP.

Brulard started his career with Unisys in 1983 and cruised through Sun Microsystems, Thales and IBM, among others, leading sales, business development and marketing organizations. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Studies from the Normandy Business School in France, and completed his graduation from the British and Spanish Chamber of Commerce. A firm believer in inclusion and diversity, Brulard is a strong advocate for women leaders in technology.

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s only cloud platform for the successful delivery of modern commerce applications. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure. The platform supports omni-channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

