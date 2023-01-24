Online jewelry marketplace unveils dazzling spring trends and expert shopping advice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jedora, a leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, today released its spring 2023 trend report. Jedora’s seasonal report outlines the latest fine jewelry styles and designs forecasted by Jedora’s experienced team of gemology and jewelry experts. Jedora’s spring trends report assists consumers in making informed jewelry selections. Aligning with fashion and jewelry trends, the spring report helps consumers curate their own jewelry collections through the company’s online shopping experience.

Jedora’s spot-on identification of up-and-coming trends has helped consumers navigate shopping for stylish jewelry ranging from everyday wear to special event and heirloom-quality pieces. Jedora’s talented team is comprised of skilled diamontologists, gemologists, buyers and styling experts who maintain a deep knowledge of the fine jewelry industry. Paired with its online jewelry marketplace, Jedora.com provides a seamless shopping experience for consumers and has quickly become a trusted leader in identifying trends within the jewelry world.

“We’re excited to continue sharing our industry expertise to further educate, inspire and help consumers discover the dazzling world of jewelry, watches and loose gemstones,” said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President at Jedora. “Through our partnership with top global brands such as Syna, Andreoli, Gumuchian, Mattioli, Haus of Brilliance, Ferragamo, Kenneth Cole and more, we have our finger on the pulse of the industry’s upcoming trends.”

Featuring an array of jewelry trends ranging from chains, sculptural pieces, statement earrings, colored gemstones and nature-inspired motifs, Jedora’s spring 2023 report provides insights into the industry’s biggest design elements slated for the coming months.

Spring trends in jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones for 2023 include:

Chains : Chains continue to reign supreme in 2023, but the timeless trend gets a burst of freshness thanks to new combinations of lengths, metals, and classic elements like cultured pearls that will take center stage.

: Chains continue to reign supreme in 2023, but the timeless trend gets a burst of freshness thanks to new combinations of lengths, metals, and classic elements like cultured pearls that will take center stage. Statement Earrings : Dramatic earrings will steal the show when it comes to special event accessorizing. Look for long and thin drop earrings with ornate detailing and colorful gemstones that pop.

: Dramatic earrings will steal the show when it comes to special event accessorizing. Look for long and thin drop earrings with ornate detailing and colorful gemstones that pop. Florals : Shades of green and nature motifs will continue to shine this spring. From gold flower petals to green leaf-shaped gemstones, organic-themed jewelry will be a ‘natural’ fit in your wardrobe!

: Shades of green and nature motifs will continue to shine this spring. From gold flower petals to green leaf-shaped gemstones, organic-themed jewelry will be a ‘natural’ fit in your wardrobe! Sculptural and Geometric : Gone are the days of clean lines and sharp edges. Explore free-flowing shapes, perfectly imperfect curves and organic lines of this creative, sculpture-inspired trend.

: Gone are the days of clean lines and sharp edges. Explore free-flowing shapes, perfectly imperfect curves and organic lines of this creative, sculpture-inspired trend. Nature-Inspired Wanderlust : Themes of nature and the great outdoors will be hinted at through the season’s luxury accessories. Opt for jewelry with patterns, colors and shapes that subtly mimic those from nature.

: Themes of nature and the great outdoors will be hinted at through the season’s luxury accessories. Opt for jewelry with patterns, colors and shapes that subtly mimic those from nature. All About Color: Evoking feelings of stability, calmness and strength, high-saturation blues are returning to top designers’ collections. Mix and match a variety of blues for a chic, monochromatic look or combine with green for the iconic color pairing of forget-me-nots to symbolize true love and respect. Heightened pinks and reds will continue into spring as well as spotlighting the color of the year.

All Jedora jewelry, watches and loose gemstones are available for online purchase through the brand's website.

ABOUT JEDORA:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

