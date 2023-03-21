Calling all Brides-to-be! Tune in for 2023’s Top Jewelry, Wedding Dresses and Styling Tips from Industry Experts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jedora, the leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, today announced that it will host “Jedora + Vow’d Weddings Present, Forever Yours: A Bridal Fashion Livestream Event,” in partnership with Vow’d Weddings, part of the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands. Taking place on March 23rd at 7pm ET, the elaborate event will provide audiences with an engaging bridal fair experience from the comfort of their homes.

Presented by Jedora and Vow’d Weddings, the multifaceted event will be hosted by Canicka Cabarras and Lyric, a Vow’d Weddings stylist, who will showcase the latest tips and trends brides should know throughout their wedding planning process. From the engagement to the honeymoon and everything in between, hosts will break down must-have looks featuring Jedora’s elegant jewelry paired with top-trending wedding dress styles from Vow’d Weddings and occasion wear from the company’s stylish sister brands, Altar’d State and Arula. Viewers will enjoy exciting perks throughout the program including a chance to win up to $500 in giveaways, including beautiful jewelry and a gift card from Vow’d Weddings.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vow’d Weddings to bring our beautiful jewelry and styling tips to brides-to-be,” said Kimberly Kanary, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Brand Management at Jedora. “This bridal fashion livestream event is a first-of-its-kind show, and we’re excited to help brides-to-be prepare for their big days in a fun and interactive manner. Jedora and Vow’d Weddings are known for personalized fashion experiences and this virtual bridal fair experience will deliver a styling session that brides-to-be will not want to miss.”

Jedora is dedicated to educating consumers about the dazzling world of jewelry and gemstones and serves as a trusted leader in identifying industry trends thanks to its talented team of highly skilled diamontologists, gemologists and styling experts. Coupled with its seamless shopping experiences, Jedora is authentically engaging with consumers at their passion points and providing truly valuable content.

“We’re excited to partner with Jedora and showcase our latest wedding dress styles to future brides everywhere,” said Rebekuh Browning, Vow’d Weddings Director of Brand Marketing. “We understand that wedding planning can be a daunting task, so we’re looking forward to sharing our expertise on the latest bridal trends and other wedding event related looks from shower and rehearsal dinner attire to honeymoon looks, and so much more.”

To tune in to the hour-long “Jedora + Vow’d Weddings Present, Forever Yours: a Bridal Fashion Event” livestream on Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm ET, reserve your seat here. Visit Jedora.com/Livestream and Jedora’s Facebook page for information about the event. For more information about Jedora, visit jedora.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

ABOUT JEDORA:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically-oriented, uniquely-branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

ABOUT VOW’D:

Vow’d is a different kind of wedding brand. They believe brides and bridesmaids deserve a one-of-kind shopping experience that is approachable and fun. Their exclusive collection of styles are uncommonly pretty and honestly priced, setting their assortment apart from the average wedding boutique. Launched in June 2020, Vow’d has grown to include 10 brick-and-mortar locations across the south, midwest, and most recently Denver, Co. For more information, visit vowdweddings.com.

