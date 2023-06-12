This year Jeff Cook Real Estate is celebrating our 20th anniversary as a company

Charleston, SC, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a negative but common experience in the corporate world in 2002, Jeff embarked on the long and storied road to becoming a multi-state success in Carolina real estate. After obtaining his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and completing Real Estate School in the same week, Jeff began working toward the future he knew he wanted for himself and his team.

Here are some notable highlights :

2003 – Jeff opened his first small business 2007 – 2010 – Jeff was the #1 agent in the AgentOwned Realty Co. 2010 – Jeff opened his first office in Oakbrook 2011 – Jeff became the #1 residential resale agent in the Charleston, South Carolina, market and still holds that title today! 2012 – Jeff released his 1st book, “The Ultimate Homebuyer’s Guide” which won the Best Sellers Quill Award for Best Selling Author. 2013 – Jeff released his 2nd book, “The New Rise in Real Estate.” Jeff’s two books are both named “Best Sellers.” Opened up 2nd office, located in West Ashley. 2015 – Jeff forms Jeff Cook Real Estate in downtown Summerville. Named #1 agent in SC. 2017 – JCRE is named the #27 Real Estate Team in the entire nation. 2018 – JCRE is named the #16 Real Estate Team in the entire nation. 2019 – JCRE is named the #10 Real Estate Team in the entire Nation. 2021 – Jeff Cook Real Estate expanded flexible commission plans and launched team-based programs allowing agents to create their own teams.

Reflecting on his past and the phenomenal success of Jeff Cook Real Estate, Jeff shares, “I am proud to announce that this year marks our 20th anniversary of providing exceptional real estate services to South Carolina. For the past two decades, Jeff Cook Real Estate has been dedicated to helping clients buy and sell properties fast and for top dollar.”

Jeff Cook, Founder, and CEO

The exceptional real estate services to South Carolina Jeff mentions are evident all across the state in the thousands of satisfied clients and in the numerous awards JCRE has earned, including:

KinderReese Exponential Growth Award

Entrepreneurs International Foundation – Executive Producer Award

Telly Award (Charitable/Not for Profit)

NAEA Commitment to Excellence Award

NAEA Ultimate Marketer Award

Jeff is awarded the Forty Under 40 Award

Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies in SC (multiple awards)

Top Workplace in SC by Integrated Media Publishing (multiple awards)

