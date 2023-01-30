Supporting Good Initiatives in 2022

Charleston, SC, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the Top-Rated Real Estate Team in the Carolinas, Jeff Cook Real Estate believes in supporting our area in numerous ways, and we formed Jeff Cook Cares to help our team channel community support. Our goal through Jeff Cook Cares is to empower and uplift the lives of children and families throughout Charleston, Greenville, Columbia, Rock Hill and Myrtle Beach. We do this by supporting various initiatives and organizations that make a real difference in the lives of local families.

One significant way this is possible is through our 1% for Good Initiative. Sell your home with Jeff Cook Real Estate and 1% of our commission is placed into an account used solely for donations and sponsorships. To date, we have partnered with over 140 local area initiatives, including:

The Fuller Center

Cane Bay High School Band

Closet of Hope

Cathedral Academy

Down Syndrome Association

Chair The Love

Camp Happy Days

Weather-related relief efforts

Some of our more memorable Jeff Cook Cares Initiatives of 2022 include:

School Supply Drive: July 18th to 28th, each of our offices collected school supplies to be donated to various schools/organizations across SC.

July 18th to 28th, each of our offices collected school supplies to be donated to various schools/organizations across SC. Day of Giving: September 24th, each office chose an organization to support (examples include a blood drive and an area beach cleanup effort).

September 24th, each office chose an organization to support (examples include a blood drive and an area beach cleanup effort). Pawty: October 17th to October 23rd, JCRE sponsored 150 pet adoptions to celebrate Jeff’s birthday.

October 17th to October 23rd, JCRE sponsored 150 pet adoptions to celebrate Jeff’s birthday. Christmas Toy Drive: Through the Month of November, each office collected toys that were then donated to the Closet of Hope Organization.

Are you interested in learning more about Jeff Cook Cares? Contact Jeff Cook Real Estate today for more information and how your organization can be involved.

Attachment

Jeff Cook Cares

CONTACT: Megan Addy Jeff Cook Real Estate 8432252002 megan.addy@jeffcookrealestate.com