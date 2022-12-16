Jeff Cook Real Estate 2022 Quarter 4 Top Agents From left to right: JoEllen Stephens, Steve Herbert, Cindy Nicholas, Kevin Johnson

Charleston, SC, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hard work pays off! At Jeff Cook Real Estate our agents know the importance of going above and beyond to meet our clients needs. As 2022 nears its end, we are taking a look at the success our agents accomplished in quarter 4. These agents have worked diligently to meet the needs of their clients and help them reach their real estate goals. It is with great pleasure that we highlight our 2022 quarter 4 top teams and agents!

The Kevin Johnson Team

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Kevin started his career in real estate in April 2021 and has already served 53 families. He grew up in Columbia, SC, attended Irmo High School and then furthered his education at Coastal Carolina University. In his first full year of production, Kevin finished within the top 10 agents at Jeff Cook Real Estate and received the Rookie of the Year award. Since then, Kevin has had the opportunity to take on a leadership role within his office and became an assistant manager of the Jeff Cook Real Estate Columbia office. When asked what his favorite thing about working with the Jeff Cook team Kevin said, “I love the emphasis on customer service. We take SO much pride in taking care of our clients’ needs and doing business the right way instead of the easy way.” When not mentoring agents within the office or meeting his clients needs, Kevin enjoys golfing and trying new restaurants and breweries in the Columbia area. Contact Kevin Johnson by calling 803-770-5496 or by emailing kevin.johnson@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Steve Herbert

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Steve has been in the real estate industry for over 20 years. Born in New England, Steve has lived his life all across the United States until finally settling down in Charleston when he “got tired of vacationing here.” Now a father of teenage twins, Steve goes on to say, “I think my wide range of life and real estate experiences bring a valuable and unique perspective to the business.” Steve says that his favorite thing about real estate is that “each transaction has its own challenges and that variety keeps this business from ever getting boring.” On working with Jeff Cook Real Estate, he says that the company offers an awesome support system, which makes it easier for him to focus on helping his clients. Contact Steve Herbert by calling (843) 396-3535 or by emailing steve.herbert@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Cindy Nicholas

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Cindy joined Jeff Cook Real Estate in 2017 and has helped over 100 families since beginning her career in the real estate industry. Originally from North Carolina, and a tarheel fan at heart, Cindy shares that her favorite thing about working in real estate is “helping put people in better situations with their real estate needs. I get to make a difference one house at a time.” Cindy will celebrate her 6 year anniversary with Jeff Cook Real Estate in February of 2023 and we couldn’t be happier to have her on our team. She adds that Jeff has provided her with “the tools, training, and the plan to follow and execute to be successful. He shares his knowledge/experience and always looks ahead to make sure we are ready and prepared to conquer whatever the market may bring.” Contact Cindy Nicholas by calling 843-773-5751 or by emailing cindy.nicholas@jeffcookrealestate.com.

JoEllen Stephens

Rising Star at Jeff Cook Real Estate

JoEllen joined Jeff Cook Real Estate back in April of 2022 and has had the privilege of serving over 20 families so far! Raised in Greenville, Illinois, JoEllen spent part of her childhood traveling the United States with her family. At 18, she made the decision to settle down in Tucson, Arizona where she called home for the next 35 years. JoEllen had no plans of moving until her first grandchild was born in Seneca, SC. Upon moving to South Carolina, JoEllen worked in property management but didn’t enjoy it, so she gave real estate a chance. After working with 3 different brokerages, JoEllen says “Jeff Cook Real Estate found me!” She goes on to say that her favorite thing about Jeff Cook Real Estate is the “passion and caring the leaders have.” “Jeff, Kris, Spencer, Mike, and colleagues who truly care about my success, and take the time to encourage and teach!” After settling into her new career and finding such success, JoEllen says that she finally gets it. She says “This is my business and I can take it to any limit that I want.” Contact JoEllen Stephens by calling (864)-754-7116 or by emailing joellen.stephens@jeffcookrealestate.com.

If you’re interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF. To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate visit, JoinJCRE.com.

