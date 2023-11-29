Jeff Cook Real Estate Highlights 2023 Top Agents of Quarter 3 From left to right: Emily Ecklberg, Amy Weedo, Alicia Avila, Diane Bown

Charleston, SC, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is excited to highlight its top agents in the third quarter of 2023. The real estate market continues to shift and bring challenges, these agents have shown exceptional growth and determination in moving forward in their business and helping their clients reach their real estate goals.

Alicia Avila

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Alicia Avila, originally from Houston, Texas, found her passion for real estate when her mom convinced her to take the leap into the business in 2020. This December, Alicia will celebrate her third anniversary with Jeff Cook Real Estate. When asked what her favorite thing about working with Jeff Cook Real Estate is, Alicia said, “I love that you are part of one big family. It’s a team environment and the culture is wonderful. Everyone is so supportive, and it makes such a difference working with such talented people.” Since beginning her career in 2020, Alicia has helped over 40 families find new homes in the Upstate area of South Carolina. “ I love having an opportunity to help families and individuals in different seasons of their lives buying and selling real estate. I am honored to be a part of their journey and cherish the long-term relationships.” In her free time, Alicia enjoys golfing, attending food and wine events, and spending time with her friends and family. Contact Alicia Avila by calling 864-571-9563 or by emailing alicia.avila@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Diane Bown

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Originally from Ohio, Diane Bown started her career as a manager with a Fortune 100 company where she spent 20 years. After moving to South Carolina for a promotion, things quickly changed. She was ready for a new chapter in her life and decided to pursue a career in real estate. Diane has since been with the Jeff Cook team for almost 4 years and has successfully helped over 50 families reach their real estate goals. Diane enjoys helping first-time home buyers reach their dreams of home ownership. When asked what her biggest accomplishment in real estate has been so far she says she is proud of being a part of Jeff Cook Real Estate team’s Top Producer Club and being able to maintain this status even through the difficult market conditions. Diane says that the opportunities and systems Jeff Cook provides his team has helped her reach her goals within her business. Contact Diane Bown by calling 803-859-4680 or by emailing diane.bown@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Weedo Group

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Amy Weedo, team leader of the Weedo Group, began her real estate career in Florida before moving to South Carolina 9 years ago. Amy’s desire to start her own team was spurred by her excitement to help others find success in their real estate journey. “I found that mentorship is one of the most important aspects of being successful in real estate so I decided I wanted to be able to help others start off strong and accomplish their own goals.” David Broom joined the Weedo Group after moving to Charleston from Buffalo, NY. Amy says, Our team is diverse and we come from different backgrounds and professional experiences. One of the greatest things about our team is that we can support clients through all of their real estate needs, including building and selling, investing, first-time home purchases, military or job relocations, and a plethora of other needs.” The Weedo Group has successfully served over 120 families. When asked about her accomplishments in real estate so far, Amy said, “My biggest accomplishment in real estate has been overcoming every hurdle that my clients face and finding solutions that work for them. There are many unforeseen things that can happen during the process, but I pride myself on finding the best solutions for my clients.” Amy’s favorite thing about working with the Jeff Cook team is “the support that I have in every aspect of my business – whether it’s my team, compliance, listing, admin …everybody is incredible!” Contact Amy Weedo by calling 843-310-6107 or by emailing amy.weedo@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Emily Eckelberg

Agent Rock Star at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Emily Eckelberg, born and raised in Wisconsin, started her real estate career in October 2022 after moving to Charleston, SC. 2023 has marked her first full year in the industry and she has successfully helped 6 families in the Charleston area reach their real estate goals despite the difficult market. On working with the Jeff Cook Real Estate team, Emily says “My favorite thing about working for and with Jeff Cook is the family atmosphere that he has created, nothing can compare to coming to work every day and genuinely loving your job and your peers.” Emily says her biggest accomplishment thus far has been “sticking through and being successful in this crazy market we are experiencing.” In her free time, Emily enjoys playing with her dogs and proudly says she is a “stereotypical dog mom.” Contact Emily by calling 843-410-0754 or by emailing emily.eckelberg@jeffcookrealestate.com.

If you’re interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF. To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty visit, JoinJCRE.com.

Attachment

Jeff Cook Real Estate Highlights 2023 Top Agents of Quarter 3

CONTACT: Marketing Department Jeff Cook Real Estate 843-225-2002 marketing@jeffcookrealestate.com