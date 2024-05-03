Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Named A Winner of the South Carolina Top Workplaces 2024 Award for Sixth Consecutive Year The South Carolina Top Workplaces have awarded Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty a Top Workplaces 2024 honor for the 6th consecutive year.

Columbia, SC, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The South Carolina Top Workplaces have awarded Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty a Top Workplaces 2024 honor for the 6th consecutive year. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Coming in at #6 in the Small Size Company category, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is confident that their team of professional real estate agents can navigate you through the ever-changing real estate market. A Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty agent treats you like family from the beginning and is always available to answer any questions you may have while selling your home or searching for a new one. With locations spreading across the state of South Carolina, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty agents are local experts in your neighborhood and stay on top of trends in the area.

If you’re ready to buy or sell, visit JeffCookRealEstate.com to connect with an agent today!

If you would like to learn more about working with the Jeff Cook Real Estate team, visit JoinJCRE.com!

Attachment

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Named A Winner of the South Carolina Top Workplaces 2024 Award for Sixth Consecutive Year

CONTACT: Marketing Department Jeff Cook Real Estate 843-225-2002 [email protected]