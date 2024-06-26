Jeff Crank emerged with the victory in the heated race for the GOP nomination in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, besting Trump-backed Dave Williams in one of the most watched primary elections of the day.

Crank won the GOP nomination Tuesday with 67.9% percent of the vote, at the time the Associated Press called the race.

The race for the nomination was one of the most closely watched contests around the country, pitting state Republican Party Chair Dave Williams,

[Read Full story at source]