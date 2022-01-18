Jeff Rumburg of MetricNet Named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders List for 2022

Breaking News
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fifth time, Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, was named one of HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders for 2022. Mr. Rumburg is among an elite group of individuals chosen for this award that have deep knowledge of the industry’s greatest challenges and triumphs. Each thought leader was nominated by their peers in the industry. 

“I am deeply honored and humbled to once again share this very distinguished award with such a remarkable group,” said Jeff Rumburg. “This year is particularly special, as it will mark my 30th consecutive year speaking at the annual HDI conference. To those that nominated me, I offer my sincere thanks. My overarching goal has always been to contribute to the service and support industry in ways that educate and expand horizons for those working in the industry.” 

The 25 individuals chosen for this award are well known in the technical service and support community as consultants, bloggers, speakers, mentors and practitioners. They lead by example, contribute valuable insight on a daily basis, produce groundbreaking research that shapes the future of the industry, and share knowledge that helps address the challenges commonly faced by industry professionals.  

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years, and has served on HDI’s Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare. 

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or email MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.  

About MetricNet  

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry. 

