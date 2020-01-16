Jefferson Lines Moves Ft. Smith Depot in Preparation for New Buildout

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jefferson Lines has moved its Fort Smith, AR depot to its new location at the East End located at 1101 Walnut Street in Van Buren, AR. The new location continues to be a full-service location, providing passengers with pickup/drop off, ticket purchase, package express; and will serve as a temporary location as Jefferson begins planning its new depot buildout within the city of Van Buren.

“Jefferson Lines has long served the city of Fort Smith, AR, and is excited to continue to do so in a newly renovated building that will better suit the needs and requests of our passengers,” says Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “Terrific partnerships have been developed with city officials and business owners of Ft. Smith/Van Buren who have been key players in assisting Jefferson in this transition. We could not be happier with the relationships built and look forward to continued partnership.”

Jefferson’s temporary depot location is located near local shopping, restaurants, and provides easy access to Highway 71. Planning for buildout of the new Jefferson depot has begun with plans to provide Ft. Smith/Van Buren passengers with on-site amenities that better meet their travel needs. The new depot will open later this year.

About Jefferson Lines:

With over 100 years of experience, Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motor coach operators in the country, being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides cross‐state transportation throughout America’s Heartland, serving over 3,000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Our area of service expands over 14 states from Wisconsin to Washington and Minnesota to Oklahoma.

