Jefferson Lines Named Minnesota’s Best Transportation Company for Second Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jefferson Lines has been named Minnesota’s Gold Best Transportation Company of 2022 by the Star Tribune’s annual Minnesota’s Best contest. Jefferson, who has been Minnesota owned since 1919, previously won the contest in 2021, making this the second consecutive year for the company. The Minnesota Best campaign commemorates Minnesota businesses who make a remarkable impact on the community through their products, services, customer experience and more.

“We are humbled that the community has chosen us as Minnesota’s Best for the second consecutive year,” Jefferson Lines President and CEO, Steve Woelfel, said. “For more than 100 years our mission has been to exceed the expectations of our customers and the communities that we serve. We are so thankful for the recognition as the #1 Bus Experience.”

Jefferson Lines is also dedicated to being Minnesota’s Best in environmental sustainability. This year, the American Bus Association (ABA) presented the company with the 2022 Leadership & Environmental Sustainability Award. This high honor commends recipients for cutting carbon emissions and embracing other green business practices that make a positive impact on the environment. For example, Jefferson sends in worn tires for professional recapping instead of the landfill. Through their paperless boarding program, the company also saves 400,000 sheets of paper, or 50 trees, each year.

“Motorcoach transportation is recognized as one of the more environmentally friendly forms of transportation and so being recognized for this award by our peers is truly an honor,” Woelfel said. “It is important for us at Jefferson Lines to make a positive impact to the communities we serve by providing safe and convenient transportation in an environmentally sustainable way.”

This year Jefferson Lines was named one of Business Travelers’ Favorite carriers in Wanderu’s first-ever Passengers’ Choice Award. While celebrating their 100th year, the company was also named Metro Magazine’s 2019 Innovative Operator of the Year.

Jefferson Lines has been an award-winning leader in transportation since 1919. Today, they continue as the second largest motorcoach carrier in the U.S. with service throughout 14 states and connections to thousands of destinations across America. While riding Jefferson Lines, passengers can travel as far west as Washington, south to Arkansas, and north to Minnesota; while experiencing safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable essential transportation. Jefferson’s charters provide large private groups in Minneapolis and Billings with state-of-the-art travel experience in one of the newest fleets in the industry. To learn more about Jefferson Lines, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com.

