Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jefferson Lines Partners with State of Oklahoma to Provide Transportation between Tulsa and Fayetteville

Jefferson Lines Partners with State of Oklahoma to Provide Transportation between Tulsa and Fayetteville

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jefferson Lines has introduced direct interline connection for passengers traveling between Tulsa, OK and Fayetteville, AR. Since its launch on April 12, 2022, passengers have already begun to experience the new ease in travel across state borders.

“Jefferson Lines has been a proud interline bus partner in Oklahoma since 1981,” says Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. Our new partnership with the State of Oklahoma DOT not only provides more convenient departures and arrival opportunities for passengers, but also decreases motorcoach travel time by 50%, creates same-day round-trip travel, and ultimately creates a more reliable, affordable, and convenient travel option into Arkansas.”

Jefferson’s new service directly benefits the communities of Tulsa, West Siloam Springs and Fayetteville, AR, with future plans for an additional stop in Locust Grove, OK along the way. Among the many advantages this daily, round-trip service offers to residents and visitors in both States is the valuable connectivity between university campuses. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is now connected to Oklahoma State University (OSU) in both Tulsa and Stillwater thanks to Jefferson’s coordination with Big Orange Bus (BOB). Passengers will continue to experience the same great amenities they have come to expect while onboard Jefferson Lines: free passenger Wi-Fi, reclining seats, individual climate control, and the Jefferson Clean Commitment.

For more information regarding bus stops, departure and arrival times, as well as pricing, please visit Jefferson Lines online at www.JeffersonLines.com.

About Jefferson Lines:
Jefferson Lines has provided safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable motorcoach transportation since 1919. Our 14-state network of scheduled service spans the Midwest and beyond, with connections to over 2,400 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Our charters offer additional private travel options to groups in Minneapolis, MN and Billings, MT, with the cleanest and newest fleet in the industry. Our enduring legacy of quality, integrity, and commitment to the passenger experience is what has made Jefferson Lines Your #1 Bus Experience for 100 years and counting. Jefferson Lines credits its success to the incredible team that helps us carry out our mission every day. We remain a family-owned business headquartered in our hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. To learn more about our organization, purchase a ticket, or apply to one of our open positions, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com or contact us at (858) 800-8898.

Jefferson Lines
Nick Zelle
Community Awareness Coordinator
nzelle@jeffersonlines.com
(612) 709-6608

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.