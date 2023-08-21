Paint scheme will feature the Ark Encounter on the No. 45 Chevy Camaro

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — August 21, 2023—ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the second time this season. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s twentieth race of the season with the Alpha Prime Racing team, which will be streamed live on Friday, August 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The No. 45 Camaro will feature a unique paint scheme highlighting the themed attraction, the Ark Encounter. The Ark Encounter is a life-size recreation of Noah’s ark, operated by the faith-based ministry Answers in Genesis (AiG). The destination in Williamstown, KY offers visitors an opportunity to experience the Ark in biblical proportions, see how it could have functioned, and learn how the animals could have fit on the ship.

“We are proud to use our presence in NASCAR and relationship with Jeffrey to promote Answers in Genesis and the Ark Encounter,” says Dale Karmie, ForeverLawn Co-Founder. “We have been huge fans of the AiG group for nearly two decades and are eager to help more people hear their message.”

Regular partner Harvest Ministries will join Answers in Genesis on the car, furthering the mission of supporting and spreading Christian outreach ministries through racing. “We appreciate our friends at ForeverLawn for their generosity and passion for people,” says Answers in Genesis founder and CEO Ken Ham. “We are thrilled to join them on August 25, and we’d love to see Jeffrey make an appearance in Victory Lane!”

Also joining as associate sponsors for the race are business partners and close friends of ForeverLawn, Chosen Products. Andy Coker, Plant Manager for Chosen Products, had this to say: “We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be represented at a NASCAR race, but to have our logo featured alongside ForeverLawn, Jeffrey, and the Ark Encounter at a track like Daytona is even more exciting!”

The National Institute for Storage Tank Management (NISTM) will also be featured on the car. NISTM and President Jim DiMartini were recently recognized for 25 years of service and the impact they have had on the petroleum and storage tank industry. Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine by watching on USA Network.

