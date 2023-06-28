ForeverLawn Chicago to feature as sponsor on the Black and Green Grass Machine

CHICAGO, IL, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to announce that Jeffrey Earnhardt will be racing in the first ever NASCAR Xfinity Series street race in Chicago, Illinois. This is the sixteenth race of the season for Earnhardt and the Alpha Prime Racing team and will be streamed live on Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. EST on USA Network.

The highly anticipated event will cover the streets of Chicago, serving as the inaugural street race hosted by the Windy City. With both Cup and Xfinity Series events, the weekend will feature several opportunities for fan engagement spread across iconic locations throughout the city.

“It’s cool to see NASCAR trying new things,” says Earnhardt. “There’s a lot of hype and it’s nice to know this could bring a new demographic to our sport. To be a part of this in the inaugural year is exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenge!”

As part of their ongoing partnership, Gas POS, STR, Precision Products, Dalstrong, LifeGR, and Two Brothers Auto Group will all appear as associate sponsors. ForeverLawn Chicago will act as a main sponsor — appearing on the familiar Black and Green Grass Machine paint scheme — and provide hospitality for the race.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jeffrey for the first NASCAR street race,” says Ted Lawver, Owner of ForeverLawn Chicago. “It’s even more exciting to have the event take place in the city we love. We are proud to represent both ForeverLawn and the city of Chicago at this incredible opportunity.”

Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine by watching on USA Network.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands, each product is engineered to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

