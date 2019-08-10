A woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of keeping her as a sex slave said one of the financier’s associates had instructed her to have sex with at least a half-dozen prominent men, according to a court filing unsealed on Friday in a civil lawsuit.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Jeffrey Epstein accuser links powerful men to financier: civil court filing - August 10, 2019
- Hong Kong hit by another weekend of protests - August 10, 2019
- Iran unveils ‘upgraded missile defense system’ - August 10, 2019