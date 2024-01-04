Former President Bill Clinton was alleged to prefer young girls and to have a close personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in documents released Wednesday related to the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against former Epstein lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

In one document, the deposition of Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, revealed that Sjoberg alleged Epstein had said the former president likes younger girls.

BILL CLINTON TO BE IDENTIFIED IN PREVIOUSLY REDACTED JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: REPORT

During questioning by Sigrid McCawley, the lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, Sjoberg was asked if she knew if Clinton was a friend of Epstein.

“I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton,” she said. “I did not know they were friend until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.”

“Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?” McCawley asked.

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” Sjoberg said.

The former president has not been accused of anything improper related to Epstein.

In another document, a motion by Virginia Giuffre to depose further witnesses, Giuffre justifies calling Clinton because of what is described as his “close personal relationship” with Epstein.

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena said Clinton and Epstein did not have a close personal relationship.

He pointed to his 2019 statement regarding Epstein, saying that Clinton last had contact with Epstein 20 years ago.

Last month, a New York federal judge ordered that dozens of documents with the names of people linked to Epstein be unsealed.

Clinton was one of dozens of John Does whose names were unsealed under the court order.

Some of the names will remain under seal, including those belonging to minor victims who never spoke publicly about the case and a person whom the judge said was wrongly identified as an alleged perpetrator by a reporter.

At least one person asked the court not to release her name, arguing that it could put her at risk of physical harm.

The order came as part of a 2015 lawsuit between Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and his former lover and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell . The case was settled in 2017, but the judge indicated in hearings in 2021 and 2022 that the names would not remain sealed indefinitely. Giuffre has alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her when she was 17 years old. She is now in her 30s.

Epstein, already a convicted sex offender in Florida, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting federal trial for sex trafficking in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

Fox News Digital’s Brian Flood contributed reporting..

